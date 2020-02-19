CONNELLSVILLE -- Council approved several resolutions related to events to be held in the city in the coming months, and reminded residents about several local events in the coming weeks.
Council members on Tuesday approved a resolution allowing the Connellsville Area Garden Club to hold their annual Geranium Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The resolution authorized the closure of West Crawford Avenue from Arch to Pittsburgh streets from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. the day of the festival.
A number of streets were also approved for closure on May 16, when New Haven Hose Company hosts its Neon Nights 5K race, as well as for the city’s May 25 Memorial Day parade.
All of the closures are pending review and approval of the city’s fire and police chiefs as well as the state Department of Transportation.
Members of council also passed a resolution permitting PennDOT to use West Cedar and West Woodlawn avenues as part of a detour route for a project on South Arch Street. PennDOT will repair the streets if they are damaged by the detour, officials said.
The council also issued some reminders about coming events, including Connellsville Area High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” running Feb. 27 to March 1 at the school auditorium. Other events noted by the council included:
n Heart to Hope Telethon runs from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Connellsville Area High School. The telethon benefits Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
n Wine and Dinner at the Connellsville Canteen features singer/songwriter Mark Ferrari, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 29. The cost is $45 and includes two beverage tickets, hors d'oeuvres, a three course dinner and coffee bar. RSVP by calling the Connellsville Canteen at 724-603-2093. Payment must be received before the show.
n Conn-Area Catholic School presents “Alice In Wonderland” at 7:30 PM on March 7 and 2 p.m. on March 8 at Porter Theatre. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable items.
n Carnegie Free Library is offering the chance to fill a bag of books for $7 and $12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7.
n The Simply Soup Walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7. Participation is $10. People can visit Downtown Connellsville on Facebook for information.
n A Career Expo is slated at Murphy Hall at 10 a.m. on March 11.
