CONNELLSVILLE -- City council and other community members reflected on the fatal shooting of a city man at their council meeting, expressing sympathy for the victim and his family.
William Stewart, 52, was found by his fiancée, Heather Mickey, outside their Fairview Avenue home Tuesday morning. She said she believes he died defending her 16-year-old son.
“We remind ourselves how important life is, how precious life is by just taking a moment and remaining silent as we think about this family and those who loved that one whose life was taken,” said the Rev. Matt Goldsberry, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God, in Connellsville, as he led an opening prayer.
Keith Scott Greenawalt-Bradshaw, 31, of Everson and Marjorie A. Jay, 37, of Connellsville were both charged with criminal homicide in Stewart’s death. They each also face kidnapping charges for allegedly taking Mickey’s son, Damion Mickey, from the home. Jay was arraigned Tuesday and Greenawalt-Bradshaw was arraigned early Wednesday. Both were denied bond and committed to Fayette County Prison.
An Amber Alert was issued for the teen, but he was located in Chambersburg with Greenawalt-Bradshaw a short time later, police said.
Heather Mickey said her son had been in a tumultuous relationship with Greenawalt-Bradshaw and recently ended it. Connellsville police said Greenawalt-Bradshaw brought items to tie up the teen as he and Jay jumped the fence of the boy's home and were confronted by Stewart.
Police alleged Greenawalt-Bradshaw shot Stewart multiple times.
Mayor Greg Lincoln praised the work of local and state police Tuesday evening.
“I just want to say that we as a council and a city send our thoughts and prayers out to William Stewart and his family and friends,” Lincoln said. “I just hope that the community can allow this family to grieve in private … Hopefully after today we can let them mourn in peace.”
