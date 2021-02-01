Connellsville officials declared a state of emergency Sunday to assist with snow removal.
“Currently the Public Works Department has multiple employees off on leave and this will assist the city in securing the necessary resources to combat the storm,” wrote Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln in a Sunday news release.
A winter weather advisory was in effect through most of Sunday, with snow expected throughout the week.
The mayor said last week that the city employees were expected to be out for two weeks. Citing HIPAA laws, he said he was unable to say what type of illness they had.
Lincoln said while neighboring municipalities are willing to assist the city with snow removal, and had done so during snow last week, officials can use liquid fuel money to contract a company for snow removal. To do so, officials had to declare a state of emergency.
“The city assures its residents that the roads will be safe and appreciates their patience during this time,” Lincoln wrote.
Under the city’s emergency snow removal plan, Pittsburgh Street and Crawford Avenue will be maintained first, followed by side streets to those roadways. Officials have asked city residents to park on the odd-numbered side of the street to ensure plow trucks have room to get through.
Anyone who has called the public works department without a response is asked to call city hall with concerns at 724-628-2020, ext. 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.