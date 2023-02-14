The Connellsville Area School District announced its kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
The dates and locations include Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary (724-455-3191) on March 6; Bullskin Township Elementary (724-628-6540) on March 7; Dunbar Township Elementary (724-628-6330) on March 8; West Crawford Elementary (724-628-4497) and make-up day will be held at the district’s administration office at 732 Rockridge Road (724-628-3300, Ext. 1370) on March 22.
The district asks that parents or guardians call their child’s building to register for their schedule day.
Parents or guardians must present their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and other pertinent health data; two forms of proof of residency (utility bills, driver’s license, auto registration, check stubs, etc.) and the child who’s being enrolled.
Immunizations that must be completed prior to the first day of school includes Tetanus, Diphtheria & Accellular Pertusis (typically given as DTP, DTaP, DT or Td); Polio; Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR); Hepatitis B and Varicella (chickenpox).
