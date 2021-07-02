The state Auditor General’s office said Connellsville Area School District did not adequately meet statutory duties regarding school-bus driver qualification.
In a performance audit released by the auditor general’s office from July 2015 to June 2019, findings showed that the school district failed to comply with provisions of the public school code and associated regulations by not maintaining complete records for and properly monitoring its contracted bus drivers.
The auditor general’s office obtained a list of drivers during the 2019-20 school year and reviewed the personnel file for 29 of the 227 drivers.
They found one driver missing a driver’s license, six drivers had expired school-bus endorsement cards, two drivers had expired physical exam forms, two drivers did not have an Act 34 Criminal Record Check, two drivers did not have a federal criminal history record and one driver did not have an Act 151 Child Abuse Clearance Form.
The district responded by stating it will comply with recommendations made by the auditor general’s office.
To read the report, visit paauditor.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.