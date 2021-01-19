A Connellsville duplex caught fire early Tuesday, destroying the building and damaging the house beside it.
All the residents were able to get out of the buildings safely and without any injuries, officials said.
The fire was called in at 3:28 a.m. The duplex, 603 and 605 E. Gibson Ave., is considered a total loss, said Jeff Layton, chief of New Haven Hose Company. The residence next door, 607 E. Gibson Ave., retained moderate fire damage due to proximity to the fire, he said.
Layton said they do not yet know what caused the fire.
“At this time, we are still investigating,” he said. “We have the state police fire marshal investigating along with the fire department and the Connellsville police department.”
The fire companies that responded to the fire were New Haven Hose, Connellsville Township, South Connellsville and Scottdale.
