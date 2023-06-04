After a pandemic-related pause, the Connellsville Historical Society is set to resume its dinner lecture series.
Connellsville Historical Society bringing back dinner lecture series
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Connellsville Historical Society bringing back dinner lecture series
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Smithfield Elementary students win pizza party for recycling efforts
- Jefferson-Morgan receives national recognition for hosting foreign exchange student
- Brownsville Area High School commencement held Friday
- Connellsville Historical Society bringing back dinner lecture series
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Smithfield Elementary students win pizza party for recycling efforts
- Jefferson-Morgan receives national recognition for hosting foreign exchange student
- Albert Gallatin Area High School to hold commencement for 245 seniors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.