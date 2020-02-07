A bankruptcy case involving Connellsville’s only hotel has been closed.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas P. Agresti granted the motion for final decree, filed by attorney Daniel R. Schimizzi on behalf of Trailside Lodging. Trailside operated the former Cobblestone Hotel on North First Street in Connellsville.
In September, the Cobblestone became a Comfort Inn. Its sole proprietor under the agreement reached in bankruptcy court is listed in court paperwork as Nate Morgan.
“This has been nothing but a positive transition,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln. “The city will always be grateful for Nate Morgan’s commitment to making sure the city of Connellsville has a hotel for years to come.”
“We are glad that there was not an interruption in service at the hotel during the transition to the new ownership,” said Michael Edwards, the executive director of the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority.
Last February, two after it opened, owners of the three-story, 54-room hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing came after Cobblestone, a national chain, cut off the hotel’s ability to accept reservations, because Trailside owed $20,595 in fees. The petition filed by Schimizzi indicated that the hotel thrived during the warmer months with people using the nearby Great Allegheny Passage, but struggled in the winter months.
Edwards said the hotel is working to find opportunities that will bring guests to the area in off-peak times, which will benefit the community as well.
“The more nights the hotel is filled, the more seats at our restaurants will be utilized,” Edwards said, adding that the Downtown Connellsville initiative is producing a 2020 walking map that will be available at various lodging facilities, restaurants and shops in the city.
