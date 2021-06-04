The Connellsville Lions Club is bringing back a fundraising challenge for communities to raise money for local fire departments.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected local businesses that had to shut down or limit service, but also many nonprofits, many of which were forced to stop the fundraisers that allow them to cover operational costs of bringing services to the community.
Fire departments were no exception.
“Many of them had to cancel their major sources of income or fundraisers like bingo and other events,” said Barbara Cassel, the president of the Connellsville Lions Club. “Yet they still must remain on the job to see to our safety and needs.”
In the spring of 2020, the Connellsville Lions Club started a community challenge where they were able to raise $15,000 and donate the funds to area volunteer fire departments like New Haven Hose, South Connellsville, Morrell, Connellsville Township and Bullskin Township.
This year, the club is bringing that challenge back to help those local fire departments again, and they’re doing so with a good foundation.
“Our club has pledged $2,500 toward our goal of $5,000,” Cassel said. “We received a grant from the Community Foundation of Fayette County that will be added to our pledge amount.”
Cassel said they have also received donations from Mid Penn Bank, Suter & Sons Construction and Dr. Jody L. Rumbaugh Chiropractic to help with the challenge.
“But we still need you,” Cassel said.
The club is asking local businesses, clubs and organizations as well as residents to consider making donations in whatever amount they can.
Anyone interested in donating to the challenge is asked to send a check payable to “Connellsville Lions Club” to Connellsville Lions Club, PO Box 1044, Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
Cassel said they would like to receive those donations by June 30.
“And we thank you in advance for your donation,” she said. “Join us by stepping up and helping these worthy organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.