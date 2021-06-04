A Connellsville man is charged with aggravated assault, accused of shooting a juvenile male in the leg Wednesday at 600 S. Pittsburgh St. in the city.
Connellsville Police said Reuben Stokes Jr., 21, pulled up in his vehicle behind the victim and a witness who were walking together and shot the youth in the leg because he believed he was reaching for a gun.
Police said surveillance video from Honey Bear grocery store shows Stokes shooting the youth from approximately 10 feet away but does not show the victim or witness reaching for a gun.
Lindsey Custer, who was a passenger in the front seat of Stokes’ vehicle, said she was yelling at the youth after Stokes pulled behind him and saw him reach for something prior to the shot being fired, police wrote in court documents. The shooting victim and witness said they didn’t know the shooter, according to the complaint.
The youth was taken to Highlands Hospital for treatment.
Stokes is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is being held at Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bond.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17.
