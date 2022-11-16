A Connellsville man allegedly led police on a car chase before crashing his vehicle and punching an officer.
Marvin Timothy Jones, 48, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, drug charges and multiple traffic violations.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol when they saw a silver Hyundai Genesis traveling along West Gibson Avenue in Connellsville that did not use a turn signal. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but said the driver fled. After about 2.5 miles, the car got stuck in a ditch on Springfield Pike in Connellsville Township.
Police said Jones, who was driving, fled on foot, running on top of a patrol vehicle and then jumping over a guide rail into a wooded area. According to the complaint, police tackled Jones about 30 feet into the woods. He allegedly punched one of the officers in the face, and told police he ran because he was afraid. Police reportedly found a bag that contained cocaine about three feet from where Jones was tackled.
He agreed to a search of his vehicle, and police found a bag containing about 36 grams of suspected marijuana, according to court paperwork.
Jones is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $7,500.
He’s been scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 10 a.m. Nov. 22.
