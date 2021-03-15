A Connellsville man and his girlfriend were charged with burglary after they allegedly worked together to steal $2,200 from his grandmother’s residence.
Chase Michael Powell, 23, and his girlfriend, Hunter Nicole Evangelista, 23, of Republic, allegedly created a disturbance outside the Connellsville home of Chase Powell’s grandmother, Marian Powell. Chase Powell then asked Marian Powell to speak to Evangelista while he went to the store, according to court paperwork.
Instead of going to the store, police said Chase Powell entered Marian Powell’s home through a window and stole the money from a dresser drawer. Police said he returned to the house later and he and Evangelista left.
Marion Powell told police she found the money was missing shortly after discovering that the window was not secure. Police said Chase Powell admitted taking the money and spending $1,700 on Evangelista.
Chase Powell is charged with conspiracy burglary, theft and criminal trespass. Evangelista is charged with conspiracy burglary, theft and conspiracy criminal trespass.
Chase Powell is being held in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.
Police have issued a warrant for Evangelista’s arrest. As of Monday afternoon, it had not yet been served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.