A Connellsville man faces a variety of charges after he allegedly fought with people, tried to rob a store and yelled at people to shoot him.
Bryan Guy Adams Tate, 32, allegedly caused a disturbance at Pechins Express at 4 Zia Maria Way in Connellsville by kicking over a garbage can, breaking the glass sliding door to the store to enter and yelling at employees and shoppers.
A witness told police that Tate went over to the checkout register, slammed his fists on the table next to the cashier and demanded she give him money from the register. Tate then started shouting “shoot me” to the employees and shoppers in the store, before exiting, according to court paperwork.
A maintenance worker told authorities he tried to stop Tate from leaving until police arrived, but said Tate continued to yell at him to shoot him.
Tate left the store and police received a call that he was at McDonalds at 705 Memorial Blvd, according to court filings. The caller stated Tate was walking in and out of the fast-food location and acting strange, police said.
Officers caught up Tate along North Pittsburgh Street, and alleged he refused commands to stop and instead started to walk into the road, stopping traffic. He allegedly punched an officer in the side of the head before he was detained.
Police transported him to Pechins Express, where witnesses positively identified him as the one who demanded money in the store.
Tate is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment. He is being held in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haggerty Jr.
