A Connellsville man was charged Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle suboxone strips into the Fayette County Prison for his brother by sewing them into the hem of a pair of pants in October.
Joshua Ronald Nicholson, 33, allegedly showed the contraband to his brother, Justin Christopher Nicholson, 35, over a video call observed by police and told Justin Nicholson he had seven of them and was trying to get more. He also held up a pair of tan pants on the video, according to court paperwork.
Police reported that Joshua Nicholson told his brother, “I’ve been to jail how many times, I know what I’m doing.”
A tan pair of dress pants was dropped off at the prison on Oct. 5, meant for Justin Nicholson. Prison staff searched the pair of pants and located nine orange strips, confirmed by the Drug Identification Unit to be Buprenorphine, in the bottom hem of the pant legs.
On the same day, Justin and Joshua Nicholson spoke over the phone about the clothes, police said. Joshua Nicholson allegedly told Justin Nicholson that the jail accepted the pants, and in another call, Justin Nicholson told his brother “that did go all bad,” and explained that when he asked to try them on, he was told the police had confiscated the pants. In a call the next day, Justin Nicholson reportedly told his brother, “If anything comes up, all you gotta do is tell them the truth. I sent you to get them court clothes, that’s all on me,” According to court paperwork, Joshua Nicholson responded with, “alright.”
Joshua and Justin Nicholson both face 14 charges, including contraband, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of communication facility and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.