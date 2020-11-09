A man allegedly broke into his neighbor’s apartment in Connellsville Saturday night and tried to stab her.
Connellsville Police said Jeremy R. Holloway, 44, threatened Leshae Helms, at about 7:30 p.m. in her 502 East Crawford Avenue apartment while a juvenile girl was also home. Holloway lives in the apartment next door.
Helms told police Holloway said he would kill her and brandished a knife. Helms and the girl fled the apartment, according to court documents. Officers interviewed several witnesses on the scene. Police did not specify whether Helms and Holloway had any arguments leading up to the incident.
Holloway was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $100,000. Holloway remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
