A Connellsville man was arrested Monday after police found 250 grams of suspected cocaine in his home.
Connellsville man arrested on drug and gun charges
- Jon Andreassi
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, March 30, 2023 2:16 AM
Thursday, March 30, 2023 2:16 AM
A Connellsville man was arrested Monday after police found 250 grams of suspected cocaine in his home.
Police served a search warrant at the home of Tavin Brown, 36, in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue.
In addition to drugs, police also found $5,000 and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.
Brown faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic sent him to the Fayette County jail on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.