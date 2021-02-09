A Connellsville man was arrested Monday after he allegedly punched a woman in the face when he was trying to take a television he had not paid for.
Derrick Andre Grogan, 31, was allegedly arguing with the woman about Grogan taking a television that was not his. During the argument, the woman told police Grogan became angry and punched her in the face with his fist and shoved her to the ground, where she cut her right shin. She said Grogan then grabbed her by her throat to where she couldn’t breathe, according to court paperwork.
Police responded to the incident at 1510 E. Crawford Ave., Apt. 7 in Connellsville Township after the woman’s son called, reporting that his mother was punched. Police reported they found three small pools of blood on the floor next to the kitchen table at the apartment.
When police took Grogan into custody, they said he was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine.
Grogan is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, harassment, theft and intentional possession of a controlled substance. He is incarcerated in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
