A Connellsville man was charged with aggravated assault Friday after he allegedly resisted arrest and hit a state police trooper in the head.
Trooper Jay Sandt responded to 352 Breakiron Road after police received a call from a woman who said her son Steven Dwayne Thurmond, 40, was at her home and she wanted him to leave, according to court paperwork.
After discovering Thurmond had an active warrant from the Fayette County district attorney’s office, Sandt approached Thurmond, informed him of his warrant and attempted to take him into custody, police said.
Sandt reported that Thurmond told him, “You can’t get me,” and ran towards the home. Sandt alleged Thurmond used his head to hit Sandt's left eye, tried to punch him in the head and bit his left hand, causing teeth marks, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Thurmond is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, resist arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and flight to avoid apprehension.
He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.