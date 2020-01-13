A Connellsville teen was shot in the arm when a 21-year-old man was showing him how his gun worked, according to court documents.
Brycen James Edward Fisher of West Georgia Avenue in Connellsville is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. The teen, age 17, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, both Fisher and the teen told police Fisher was showing him his 9-mm handgun when it went off, striking the teen in the arm at a 10th Street home at about 4 p.m. Jan. 1. They were listening to music in the basement when Fisher was showing the teen how the gun functions, put the magazine partially in the gun, pulled back the slide and let it go.
Fisher was arraigned Monday morning and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
