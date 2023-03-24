Connellsville police arrested a man who allegedly tried to stab his girlfriend Tuesday night.
Connellsville man charged in attempted assault
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Laurelville Retreat Center opens camp registration
- ‘Road Signs’ from Pittsburgh magician Jon Tai returns to Liberty Magic
- Hands-on experience paying off for PennWest engineering technology students
- Dean's list, fall 2023 semester
- Three Rivers Quilters to host annual show at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.