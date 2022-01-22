State police charged a Connellsville man with animal cruelty in the death of his Jack Russell terrier.
According to a police report, the Jack Russell was dead when police were called to Dewayne Pirl’s home on North Jefferson Street on Nov. 12. The dog’s hip bones and rib cage were protruding from its skin “due to prolonged lack of nutrition,” according to police.
Pirl, 55, also allegedly failed to take care of a miniature pinscher that police said was “extremely malnourished.” Police alleged that dog’s rib cage and other bones were also protruding “from serious neglect.”
Pirl faces one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and six misdemeanor charges of neglect of animals for failing to provide the dogs with sustenance, water, shelter, and vet care.
The charges were filed Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., and a warrant has been issued for Pirl’s arrest.
