Pennsylvania State Police filed charges against a Connellsville man in connection with an armed robbery of a South Union Township gas station on Christmas Day.
Brandon Lee Epps, 30, was charged Wednesday with robbery, terroristic threats and driving with a suspended license before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
The suspect, dressed in a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a light-yellow and off-white cloth over his nose and mouth, is accused of entering the Fuel & Go on Dixon Boulevard at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 25. Court documents state that he pulled a black revolver from his hoodie pocket and pointed it at the cashier, saying, “Give me the money” and “I’ll kill you.”
The cashier handed the gunman $1,096 from the register, and he fled toward the intersection of Dixon Boulevard and South Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showed a blue Volkswagen Jetta parked near South Mount Vernon and Epps exiting the driver’s seat and walking toward the Fuel & Go. The footage also showed Epps entering the Jetta and driving away on South Mount Vernon toward Uniontown.
Police said Epps’ driver’s license had been suspended due to DUI-related reasons.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jeffries at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
