A Connellsville man has been charged in the overdose death of his girlfriend.
State police filed charges against Zachary Shane Meadows, 23, including drug delivery resulting in death, abuse of a corpse, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession with intent to deliver drugs.
Police said they were called to investigate the death of Hannah Matthews, 22, on Jan. 11, 2021 at her home on Cook Street in Washington Township, Fayette County. According to court documents, Matthews was found lying on her back on the living room floor.
Police said the home appeared to have been cleaned prior to their arrival, and noted Matthews’ cellphone could not be located. Court documents stated they found an empty stamp bag of heroin labeled “Popeye” after searching through a trash can.
When police spoke to Meadows, he reportedly told them Matthews was on the couch when he went to bed around 1 a.m. the night before, and when he woke up around noon, he found her unresponsive.
Police contended he waited until 2:44 p.m. to call 911. When questioned about why he waited, police said Meadows could not answer. Meadows was also questioned about Matthews’ cellphone, but he said he didn’t know where it was.
On Jan. 13, 2021, police again spoke to Meadows at his home in Connellsville.
During that conversation, he reportedly told them he and Matthews talked about him getting treatment for drug addiction. Meadows told police Matthews held his heroin and gave him two “doses” each day so he could wean himself off the drugs before entering rehab.
According to court paperwork, he again told police he awoke to find Matthews unconscious between 11 a.m. and noon, and said he was uncertain of when he called 911 to get help.
Meadows also allegedly said he flushed marijuana down the toilet and moved garbage from the bathroom into the kitchen because he “wanted everything to be clean because (Matthews) just died,” police wrote.
Police said Meadows told them he took Matthews’ cellphone to protect her because he did not want police to find out she was selling her Xanax prescription. Meadows reportedly told police, “It’s my fault. It should have been me who died,” but would not reveal who sold him the drugs.
On Jan. 18, 2021, police received an email from Matthews’ stepfather, who told them that Matthews’ brother accessed her Snapchat account and obtained photos and video of the events leading up to and including her death that shows her face down on the couch with what appears to be a stamp bag on the living room floor.
The coroner’s report on Matthews showed the cause of death to be an acute combined drug toxicity due to fentanyl and oxymorphine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Meadows.
