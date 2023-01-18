A Connellsville man is accused of assaulting a woman over $150.
Blake David Edwar Logan, 27, was charged Saturday with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation harassment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
According to state police, a 911 call was placed by a woman who said she heard a female screaming from the next-door residence along Brown Street in Everson at 3 a.m.
Police arrived to see a man get in a car and flee. They attempted to stop the car, but were unsuccessful.
Melissa Overly told police that Logan and his girlfriend were staying at her house when an argument started over the loss of $150. Logan is accused of punching Overly in the face and head, and then choking her, court paperwork states. He then attempted to break the woman’s fingers before fleeing, according to the complaint.
Logan was later apprehended in Scottdale. He was found to be in possession of four empty stamp bags and, while at the police barracks, he asked to use the restroom where he allegedly attempted to destroy a stamp bag of suspected heroin, court paperwork states.
Mutual Aid EMS transported Overly to Excela Frick Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Logan is free on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
