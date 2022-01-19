A Connellsville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a truck and guns from his parents.
Police said Bryan K. Baker, 29, took his parents’ Ford Ranger and three handguns.
At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, state police said they saw the truck heading south along Route 119, going 71 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said Baker pulled into a gas station on University Drive in Lemont Furnace, where they approached him and asked for his driver’s license.
Baker reportedly told police his license was suspended. When they asked for his first name, he allegedly spelled it incorrectly and provided a fake birth date. According to court paperwork, police eventually identified Baker and contacted his parents. His father reportedly told police about the stolen truck and guns, and troopers found the stolen firearms in the vehicle.
Baker faces three counts of theft by unlawful taking, four counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, prohibited possession of a firearm prohibited and false identification to law enforcement.
He’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
