A Connellsville man has been charged with strangulation and assault.
State police alleged Seth Thomas Moore, 27, assaulted Alicia Franks at a home on Van Drive in Bullskin Township around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police spoke with Franks, who said she was lying in bed when Moore began to argue with her, and then grabbed her by the neck and hit her multiple times.
According to the complaint, police saw bruising around Franks' neck as well as a cut on her lower lip.
The charges come as Moore awaits trial in another criminal matter. In November, he was charged in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Those charges were held for Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 27, with Moore free on $50,000 bond in the case.
In the new case, he was lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 21 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.