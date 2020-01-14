A Connellsville man found himself behind bars facing burglary charges after running up and down the street screaming his girlfriend had been shot, then allegedly breaking into nearby houses.
Police said no one was shot. They found the suspect, Justin Cane Nicholson, 32, at 232 South Prospect St. in an upstairs bedroom holding a back scratcher.
Connellsville Police were dispatched to East Crawford Avenue and Prospect Street at about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 8 for a report of a man screaming his girlfriend was shot. The caller said the man was running through yards, headed south on Carnegie Avenue. Five minutes later, police were called to 215 South Carnegie Avenue for a report of a man beating on the door, breaking windows and trying to enter the residence, according to court paperwork.
About 10 minutes later, police received a call that a man broke into the Prospect Street home through the back door and went upstairs. The victim, who was not identified, told police the suspect broke a glass window and shoved him, causing a laceration to the victim’s wrist.
Nicholson was found holding the back scratcher, yelling someone was after him, and that someone else was in the house, police said. He was arrested and taken to the previous address, where he was identified by alleged victims. An additional victim, at 213 South Carnegie Street, told police Nicholson broke his fence and caused other damage. Police said Nicholson was found with a hypodermic needle in his pants pocket.
He is charged with three counts each of burglary, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling at nighttime, and one count each of criminal trespass, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $100,000. Nicholson remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
