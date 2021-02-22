Multiple charges were filed against a Connellsville man following an alleged disturbance Sunday.
Connellsville Police charged Michael John Pilato III, 42, with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, criminal mischief, simple assault and harassment.
Authorities said they were called around 8 p.m. for a fight in the middle of Ogden Street in the city.
Upon arrival, they spoke to Pilato, who allegedly had been yelling at people, and told the police his neighbor pulled a gun on him. Pilato reportedly said he kicked the door in, but told police he was related to the neighbor and would pay him back for the damaged door.
That homeowner, Brandon Younkin, confirmed he and Pilato were distantly related, but said Pilato had no reason to believe he was permitted to enter the residence, according to court papers filed in the case.
Younkin also told police Pilato threatened several individuals including his son, Brycen Fisher, whom Younkin believed pulled a gun on Pilato.
Fisher told police he did pull a legally owned gun on Pilato, but reportedly said he did so because Pilato verbally threatened him and people he was with, including an infant.
Fisher told police that Pilato said he was going to retrieve his gun and shoot him, according to the complaint.
Police viewed the incident on surveillance and said Pilato was unprovoked, and threatened Fisher and others.
Pilato was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
He’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $5,000.
