Charges have been filed against a Connellsville man who allegedly choked his girlfriend and stole her guns.
Cody Kevin Basinger, 29, was charged with burglary, theft, strangulation, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and firearms not to be carried without a license.
State police said they responded to a home on Ridge Boulevard in Connellsville at 1:36 p.m. Monday, where they spoke with Julie Shultz. Police said she told them that her boyfriend, Basinger, arrived at her home and they got into an argument.
At one point, Basinger put Shultz in a headlock, which made it difficult for her to breathe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also said Basinger elbowed Shultz’s nose, causing a minor injury and bruising around her neck.
Police said Basinger was eventually locked out of the house, and Shultz noticed two firearms were missing from her bedroom.
Police watched security footage that allegedly showed Basinger carrying what appeared to be gun boxes out of the home. The video also showed him reaching up and disabling the front-porch camera.
When police later talked to Basinger at his home, they said he admitted to taking the guns.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 29 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.