A Connellsville man reportedly got into an argument with another man and shot up his vehicle early Saturday.
Zachary Shane Meadows, 21, reportedly admitted to Connellsville Police he fired shots at the vehicle outside his East Fairview Avenue home, but said he didn't intend to hurt anyone. No injuries were reported.
Spencer Boehm told police he was with Meadows and another man drinking at a bar earlier that night, and went back to Meadows' home, where they got into an argument and fought outside, according to court paperwork. At about 3:20 a.m., Meadows allegedly fired five to six shots from a 9-mm Smith & Wesson at the Boehm's SUV. Boehm ran to the front of the SUV and heard more gunshots and glass shattering. The second man also reported he saw Meadows shooting at the SUV, police said.
Meadows was charged with aggravated assault, causing catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto roadway and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Sunday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $25,000. Meadows remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
