A Connellsville man was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after his 3-month-old son died of injuries that were allegedly the result of physical abuse.
Blake William Elko, 30, of East Washington Avenue, reportedly told police the baby had accidentally fallen from his arms and onto the ground face-first while he was attempting to feed him at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 2.
However, when the infant was examined at Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jennifer Wolford found the injuries were not consistent with a drop or fall, but with physical child abuse, specifically abusive head trauma, according to court paperwork. Wolford found the child had bruises and healing rib fractures, as well, police reported.
When questioned by police, Elko reportedly did not have an explanation for the healing rib fractures and told authorities his son squirmed out of his arms when he fumbled with a bottle trying to feed the boy. The child's mother, Rhiannon Heckman, told police she was asleep upstairs at the time.
Connellsville Police said the baby was declared brain dead on Dec. 7 as a result of the injuries. They filed charges against Elko late Monday evening.
Elko was denied bail and is being held at Fayette County Prison. He awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
