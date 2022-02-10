Charges have been filed against a Fayette County man who allegedly left a fake bomb in an East Green Street apartment in Connellsville, prompting police to evacuate neighboring homes.
Connellsville Police said Tyler Seth Evans, 45, of Connellsville left what appeared to be a bomb in the kitchen of Stacy Whipkey's apartment Feb. 4. Whipkey called police around 9 p.m. to tell them about the device, which Evans had shown her son earlier in the day.
According to court paperwork filed Wednesday, Evans told the boy that he would use the bomb to blow things up.
Neighboring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and Connellsville police contacted members of the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section, who responded and determined the device was a fake.
Police later located Evans when he came back to Whipkey's home. Court paperwork indicated he ignored commands from multiple officers to stop so that they could take him into custody, and the department's K-9, Ambroos, was used to assist in apprehending him.
He faces charges of facsimile weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, which were filed before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
Police said Evans also has an active warrant for his arrest for a state parole violation.
Evans is currently lodged in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
