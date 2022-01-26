A Connellsville man is facing criminal charges after he admitted to forging a signature on a document he presented in court, police said.
The perjury charge against Dane William Firestone, 35, of Aetna Street, is a felony. He also faces two misdemeanors for false swearing and unsworn falsification to authorities.
According to court documents, Connellsville police were called to the office of District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 404 Pittsburgh St. at about 11:20 a.m. July 6.
Firestone had been involved in a civil case regarding payment for a truck. According to police, in court Firestone presented a “truck agreement” he said had been signed by William Martin. Martin denied having signed the document.
Haggerty questioned the document’s validity because there appeared to be cut marks around the signature.
Court documents state that Firestone then admitted in court that he had cut Martin’s signature off of the civil complaint Martin filed and superimposed it on the “truck agreement.”
Firestone was arraigned on the perjury charge Monday before Haggerty, who released him on $5,000 unsecured bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Feb. 10.
