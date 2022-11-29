Sexual assault charges were filed against a Connellsville man accused of raping a woman after she insisted he wear protection.
Connellsville Police filed charges of rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault and indecent assault forcible compulsion against Derrick Andre Grogan II, 33, before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on Nov. 28.
The charges were filed after police responded to Highlands Hospital on March 21, 2020, for a report of a sexual assault.
Police met with the woman who told them she was allegedly raped numerous times overnight from March 20 to 21, 2020, at her residence in Connellsville.
The Herald-Standard does not publish the names of alleged rape victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman told police she intended to have sex with Grogan until he refused to wear a condom, at which point the woman said she didn’t want to have sex with him.
Police said Grogan then allegedly proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse with the woman numerous times without her consent and while holding her down.
Police said a sample of Grogan’s DNA was obtained to compare to a sample taken from the sexual assault kit that was performed on the woman at Highlands Hospital.
The Pennsylvania State Police Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg concluded that Grogan was allegedly a potential contributor to a DNA profile obtained from the kit.
Grogan has been placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $30,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Haggerty at 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
