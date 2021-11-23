Charges have been filed against a Connellsville man in the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Connellsville Police charged Seth Thomas Moore, 26, with four counts each of rape – threat of forcible compulsion and statutory sexual assault to a victim 11 years or older – and five counts each of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault to a victim less than 16 years of age and indecent assault to a person less than 16 years of age.
Police said the charges were filed after the 13-year-old and her mother went to Connellsville Police Station on Oct. 19 to report the crime.
The Herald-Standard does not publish the names of sexual assault victims.
The girl told police that the incidents took place at her residence in Connellsville between early summer and fall; she identified Moore as the alleged rapist, according to the criminal complaint.
On Nov. 8, a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at A Child’s Place in Uniontown, where she reported that on four separate occasions, the accused allegedly forced her to engage in sexual intercourse with him and also forced her to perform a sex act on him during a separate incident.
The girl said during the interview that Moore had threatened her life if she were to tell anyone, according to the criminal complaint.
Moore was arraigned Friday by Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bond at $50,000. He is currently free after posting bond.
Moore is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Haggerty at 1 p.m. Dec. 9.
