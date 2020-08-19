A Connellsville man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl when she was 7 or 8 years old.
Joshua N. Johns, 33, of North 1st Street is facing one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13, a misdemeanor.
The girl disclosed the alleged assault to family members in June, and reported in a forensic interview that Johns had touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. The case was filed by Connellsville Police Department. The alleged assault occurred at a Connellsville home in 2017 or 2018 when Johns was 31 or 32, police said.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
Connellsville Police interviewed Johns, who denied the allegation.
The case was filed before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.