Connellsville Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for stealing items out of multiple vehicles in the city in December.
Police said they identified Aaron Douglas Katona, 31, of Connellsville as a suspect because he was wearing clothing that matched what the thief was wearing in videos of the vehicles being broken into. Police said further investigation provided evidence to link Katona to actual and attempted thefts from cars.
Katona was taken into custody Friday and charged in 10 different cases with theft, receiving stolen property and loitering or prowling at night. Police said he had an active bench warrant for his arrest from the Fayette County Adult Probation Office related to thefts in 2020.
He’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bond set at $5,000 and faces a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
Connellsville Police thanked the residents who provided video footage, and for their patience during the investigation.
