A Connellsville man reportedly told police that he fatally shot his wife over the weekend because he thought she cheated on him.
Charles Lenn Sok, 69, was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Debra Sok, 56, late Saturday on Morrell Avenue in Connellsville.
Police were originally in the area to respond to a fireworks complaint in the Greenwood Heights Apartment Complex at 11:27 p.m. July 2. When they finished about 15 minutes later, officers saw a man wearing only boxer shorts trying to flag them down.
The man, later identified as Sok, was pointing at a woman lying face down on the outside stairs of a home. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sok told police that his wife had been shot, and when he was asked if he knew who shot her, Sok responded by saying, “I did, because I caught her cheating on me.”
Police took Charles Sok into custody and found his wife had been shot in the chest. Officers recovered a handgun and spent shells in their home.
Video surveillance from a neighboring residence showed Debra Sok returning home and entering the side door of the house. Minutes later, police said two gun shots were heard before she came out of the house, yelling that she needs help and that, “He shot me.”
The video showed Charles Sok leave the house seconds later, and police said he told her he shot her because he believed she was having an affair.
Charles Sok was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox, who denied bail in the case.
Sok is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 1:30 p.m. July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.