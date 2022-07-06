Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.