Charges have been filed against a Connellsville man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Mark Andrew Miller, 55, was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, various drug charges and traffic violations before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Dec. 27.
State police said at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 16, police were on patrol along Route 982 in Bullskin Township when they observed a tan pickup truck pass with three occupants, and the driver lifted his arm to hide his face.
Police followed the truck into a gas station along Memorial Boulevard in Bullskin Township. A check of the license plate number revealed that the vehicle wasn’t registered and no temporary registration was displayed.
Police activated their emergency lights as the truck rolled near a gas pump and abruptly stopped.
A woman stepped out of the truck and as police attempted to stop her, the truck fled, traveling across three lanes of traffic, turned west on Greenhouse Road, then Moyer Road, reaching 90 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.
When the truck reached the intersection of Route 119, it traveled across two lanes into the northbound lane of Route 119 and exited at Everson into Scottdale, where it collided head-on with another vehicle at approximately 70 mph, court documents state.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, Lynn Sterm and Kenneth Michael Stern, respectively, sustained minor head injuries and were transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital.
The truck was disabled following the collision, and the driver, later identified as Miller, ignored commands to exit the vehicle and was physically removed by police.
Miller was found to have active felony warrants in Allegheny and Fayette counties. The criminal complaint states he possessed drug paraphernalia while his passenger had heroin.
The passenger told police that he and Miller had used a “few bags” of fentanyl 20 minutes before Miller started driving.
While at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, medical staff found a large bag containing 49 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl on Miller while evaluating him, according to the complaint.
Jeffries denied bond for Miller, who’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at a later date.
