A Connellsville man was denied bail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and allegedly found with 120 stamp bags of suspected heroin.
State police said they spotted Gregory Wade Schroyer, 54, of McCormick Avenue at Sweet Pea’s gas station in Vanderbilt at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, and approached him after confirming he had an active warrant.
Schroyer allegedly pulled away from troopers when they tried to arrest him in the parking lot, and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. The stamp bags were found on his person, court documents said.
He was arraigned early Wednesday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail due to multiple felonies and allegedly fleeing and resisting police. Schroyer is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resisting arrest.
His warrant was related to a drug case filed earlier this month by South Connellsville Police. He was also arraigned on those charges Wednesday morning and denied bail in the case. The charges stem from a July 14 incident where he faces four counts of possession with intent to deliver, six counts of selling a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and driving with a suspended license.
