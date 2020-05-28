A Connellsville man who was arrested after a shooting Wednesday night was denied bail after he allegedly spit in the police car and flooded his cell.
Clifford M. Madison, 20, of South Prospect Street was charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner, disorderly conduct and two counts of institutional vandalism.
Connellsville City Police were called to 1018 South Arch Street at about 11 p.m. for a shooting investigation and arrested Madison, placing him in the police car. While police continued their investigation, they said they could hear Madison yelling and hitting the inside of the car from the road. When officers transported him, they realized he had allegedly spit throughout the car, including into the front of the vehicle. He allegedly flooded his holding cell at the station, using the sink and toilet.
Madison had been facing serious charges until last week, when a case was dismissed in a reported kidnapping and beating May 11.
