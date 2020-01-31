A Connellsville man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter Friday in the 2017 death of a Uniontown woman.
In exchange for his plea, Lonnie J. Miller, 44, will serve one to two years in prison for the death of Rhonna Beatty, 46.
Miller was charged last year in Beatty’s death, with police alleging he hit her, knocking her to the ground where she hit her head on Aug. 13, 2017 at Pittsburgh Street home in Uniontown. Beatty died of a brain hemorrhage caused by blunt force trauma, according to the allegations.
Police said during their initial interview with Miller, he told them Beatty fell several times, hitting her head. Last May, police said, he admitted to hitting her before she fell.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Miller, Beatty and Ricki Sue Snyder were drinking together at a Uniontown home before Beatty’s death. Police were called at about 9 a.m. after Snyder said she found Beatty unresponsive.
Fayette County Judge Joseph M. George Jr. initially rejected Miller’s plea on Friday. Assistant District Attorney Meghann Mikluscak read the facts of the case as alleged – that Miller had physical contact with Beatty, as a result she fell and hit her head, that he didn’t believe the injury was serious and didn’t seek medical attention for her, and that the injury resulted in Beatty’s death.
When George asked Miller during his first plea hearing if that was what occurred, Miller paused, and told the judge, “No.”
He went on to explain that he slapped Beatty, but told George she did not fall, and only fell when she went into another room. George refused to accept the plea and listed the case for trial.
A short time later, Miller came back to the courtroom and entered the no contest plea to involuntary manslaughter. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea for the purposes of sentencing, but allows a defendant to tell the court they will not contest the charges lodged against them instead of admitting guilt.
Miller is lodged in the Fayette County Prison without bail.
