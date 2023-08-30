A Connellsville man is in jail without bond for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and firing a gun inside a home, according to court documents.
Brandon Adair, 35, of 708 Arch Street, faces 22 counts, including simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and discharging a gun indoors.
On Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at 708 Arch St., Connellsville. According to charging documents, Ruby Costner heard her daughter, Beverly Nunez, arguing with Adair.
Costner told police Adair threatened to shoot both her and Nunez. Costner and her three grandchildren exited the home, at which point Costner heard a gunshot, according to documents.
When police arrived, they ordered Nunez and Adair out of the house. Nunez told police Adair was drunk and had threatened to go on a shooting spree, according to court records. Police found holes in the upstairs bedroom wall and damage to a TV consistent with gunshots, the complaint indicated.
Adair was denied bond in the case on the basis that he was “determined to be a threat to the commonwealth and the victims,” according to the online court docket.
A preliminary hearing set for Sept. 7 was continued, and is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 21 before District Judge Ronald J. Haggerty Jr.
