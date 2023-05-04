Police arrested a Connellsville man Tuesday, accused of shooting a woman in the leg.
Connellsville man jailed in shooting
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:46 AM
Mark Anthony Martucci, 48, faces a felony gun charge and several misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Martucci’s residence in the 100 block of Fury Street, Connellsville Township, at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police found Ashley Henderson outside with a wound to her left leg. She said Martucci had shot her and threatened to kill her, court documents state.
Henderson was transported to UPMC Forbes Hospital, where doctors discovered a bullet in her left thigh, according to the complaint.
Martucci denied shooting Henderson and claimed he did not own any firearms. When police served a search warrant at Martucci’s home later that day, they found a 20-gauge shotgun.
Martucci was arraigned Tuesday evening before District Judge Michael Defino, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 16.
