A Connellsville man was sentenced to serve one to two years in prison on Thursday in the 2017 death of a Uniontown woman.
In January, Lonnie Jay Miller, 44, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter for hitting Rhonna Beatty, 46, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. Beatty died from a brain hemorrhage due to blunt force trauma, police said.
Beatty’s daughter, Amber Beatty, told Fayette County Judge Joseph M. George Jr. that she wished Miller’s sentence were longer.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” she told the judge.
However, Amber Beatty said, she agreed to the plea deal because she wanted to ensure that Miller would have a criminal record. She told the judge she was concerned that if the case went to trial he would be acquitted.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Miller, Rhonna Beatty and Ricki Sue Snyder were drinking together at a house in Uniontown on Aug. 13, 2017. Snyder told police she later found Rhonna Beatty unresponsive and called for help, but Beatty was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital.
Police said Miller initially told them Rhonna Beatty died because she fell, but said he later admitted they had argued and he hit her.
Court documents indicated Rhonna Beatty had significant facial injuries, a dislocated shoulder and multiple bruises on her body.
Miller did not speak before his sentence was imposed. George gave him credit for time served from May 2, 2019 through Thursday.
