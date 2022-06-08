The tri-axle dump-truck driver who killed three people in a 2019 collision was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on Tuesday in Fayette County Court.
Wilbert James Burnsworth, 48, of Connellsville was under the influence of multiple drugs on June 18, 2019 when he crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit a pickup truck along Route 21 near Double T Bar & Grill in German Township. Inside the pickup truck were Hunter Braddee, 4, of McClellandtown; Braddee’s aunt and the pickup truck’s driver, Kayla Nicole Burwell, 20, of McClellandtown, and Braddee’s grandfather, Ronald Burwell Jr., 53, of Uniontown.
Ronald Burwell and Braddee died on the scene. Kayla Burwell was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital.
A witness told state police the tri-axle truck driven by Burnsworth passed her and two vehicles in front of her “at a high rate of speed” on McClellandtown Road where two lanes merge into one.
The witness said the tri-axle truck crossed the double yellow line several times, and at one point about 3/4 mile from the crash site, it was completely in the opposing lane of traffic, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
State police were responding to a report of the tri-axle weaving in and out of its lane about two minutes prior to the head-on collision with the pickup truck.
Shortly after the crash, troopers had to wake up Burnsworth when they arrived at Uniontown Hospital for a blood draw, and again when they arrived at the state police barracks. He fell asleep in the lobby for 45 minutes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Investigators said a blood test indicated Burnsworth had cocaine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system at the time of the collision.
Burnsworth was charged with multiple counts of murder in the third degree, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault by vehicle and numerous traffic violations.
On April 29, Burnsworth pleaded guilty to all of those charges and was scheduled for sentencing.
Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Robb Harper said the sentencing was in line with the plea agreement between Burnsworth and the DA’s office.
Sherry Williams, a good friend of the family of the victims, declined comment on the sentencing on their behalf.
In 2020, the family and friends of Braddee started the Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation, a community outreach program that was established to raise money and donate supplies to local first responders as well as other charitable endeavors. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.rememberinghunter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.