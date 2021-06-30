A Connellsville man has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a Utah-based ladder company, alleging that a defect caused him to fall and become injured.
Last week, attorney Christopher C. Inman filed the lawsuit on behalf of Paul and Shana Kollok, naming Wing Enterprises Inc., doing business as Little Giant Ladder Systems.
According to the lawsuit, the company manufactures a multi-use ladder as well as a wall standoff attachment for the ladder. The lawsuit stated that the ladder has a central hinge that rotates into a locked position to use the ladder as either an A-frame or extension ladder.
On Oct. 19, 2018, Paul Kollok purchased the ladder and wall standoff and used both while working as a subcontractor to install gutter guards on a client’s home on Dec. 30, 2019.
Kollok positioned the ladder against the side of the house and climbed it to begin the installation of the gutter guards on the home’s second floor. Then the ladder rung on which the wall standoff was attached separated from the side rails, causing the top of the ladder to rotate and fall toward the house, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit stated that Kollok lost his balance and fell 20 feet to the ground, landing on his right side on the concrete pavement below.
Kollok was transported by ambulance to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh with multiple injuries, including fractures of the right patella and tibia, a concussion, mouth laceration and swelling, chin pain and an elbow laceration, the suit states.
Inman wrote in the lawsuit that Kollok has undergone surgeries and physical therapy, and incurred substantial medical bills. He has been unable to work, suffered lost wages, and needs to use a walker and was temporarily relegated to a wheelchair, according to the suit.
Little Giant Ladder Systems was contacted for comment but did not reply.
The Kolloks are seeking judgment in excess of $75,000 as well as court costs and other legal and equitable relief.
