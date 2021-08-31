A Connellsville man known for his community service will take his message of acceptance to the national stage as he is featured at one of the most iconic spots in the United States.
Sam Cadwallader, 24, will be one of 500 people with Down syndrome to have a photo displayed at the National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation Sept. 18. He was selected from more than 2,100 entries.
“We were very pleased,” said his mother, Marian Cadwallader. She said her son is nonverbal, but “he smiled when he saw his name in the paper.”
The presentation kicks off the NDSS annual Buddy Walk, a tradition in many cities since 1995. This year, the Buddy Walk will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
“These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” NDSS spokeswoman Michelle Sagan wrote in a press release.
The human rights organization is dedicated to promoting acceptance and providing resources to those who have Down syndrome.
“NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations and become valued members of welcoming communities,” Sagan said.
Cadwallader and Sam’s father, Dr. Dale Cadwallader, do not let his diagnosis hold him back from serving his community. The young man volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Uniontown, the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank and at Connellsville Area Community Ministries. He is also a Special Olympics athlete, competing in bocce, bowling, basketball and track and field.
His mother said they are planning a trip to New York to see the photo displayed on the JumboTron, barring any pandemic concerns.
She said that with all of the difficulties in the last 18 months, it’s nice to have something to look forward to.
“Something positive,” she said.
The presentation will be streamed live from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 through the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page. For more information, visit ndss.org.
