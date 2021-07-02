A Connellsville man accused of causing his 3-month-old son’s death in December waived charges including criminal homicide to court at his preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty.
The child of Blake William Elko, 30, of East Washington Avenue, was found to have head trauma and rib fractures when examined at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Dec. 2.
Initially, Elko told Connellsville police the baby had accidentally fallen from his arms to the ground face-first while he was attempting to feed him on Dec. 2. Dr. Jennifer Wolford found the injuries were not consistent with a fall, but with physical child abuse.
Police reported Elko did not have an explanation for the healing rib fractures.
The baby was declared brain dead on Dec. 7 as a result of the injuries, according to court paperwork.
Elko is also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. As of June 10, Elko was released from Fayette County Prison on an unsecured bond of $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.
