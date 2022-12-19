An arrest warrant was issued for a Connellsville man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Lemont Furnace home and stole some of her clothing.
State police filed charges against Todd M. Hennessy, 52, of Connellsville before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Monday.
Police responded to a call of a burglary at 320 Maple Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Deborah Harshman told police her ex-boyfriend, Hennessy, broke into her house and stole multiple items of her clothing and broke her hair dryer.
Police said she reported that Hennessy put her clothes into a white garbage bag and drove off in a BMW SUV, then later came back and returned some of the items. While police were talking to Harshman, Hennessy allegedly called several times. During one of the calls, he allegedly said if Harshman filed charges, he would burn the clothing he still had.
Hennessy faces charges of intimidating a victim, burglary and theft. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.
